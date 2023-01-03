Whittier Trust Co. Has $144,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 45.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

