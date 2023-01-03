Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,446 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $148,504,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SLB opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

