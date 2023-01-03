Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 23,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

