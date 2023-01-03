Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

