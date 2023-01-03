Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

