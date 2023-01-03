TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

