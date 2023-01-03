The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

