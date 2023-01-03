Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,722,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $911,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 318,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPM opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.