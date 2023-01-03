Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

