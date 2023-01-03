Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

