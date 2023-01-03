Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 666 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

