Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.