Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 95.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after buying an additional 153,124 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.