Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

