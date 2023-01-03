NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

