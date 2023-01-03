Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $87,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

