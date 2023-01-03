McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

