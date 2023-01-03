McDonald Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

