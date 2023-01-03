Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.