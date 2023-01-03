Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

