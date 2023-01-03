Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

