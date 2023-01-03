First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.