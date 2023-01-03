First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

