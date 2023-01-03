First Command Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

