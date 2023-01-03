Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

