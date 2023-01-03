Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

