Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

