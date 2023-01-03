Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,669,000 after buying an additional 30,876 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

