Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

