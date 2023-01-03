Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

