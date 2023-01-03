Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

