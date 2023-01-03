Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

