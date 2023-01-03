Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,765 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

