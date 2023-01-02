Whittier Trust Co. Sells 614 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $214,969,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BABA opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.