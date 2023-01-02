Whittier Trust Co. Sells 614 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $214,969,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BABA opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
