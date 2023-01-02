Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.