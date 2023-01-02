Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 18,775 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after purchasing an additional 153,124 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,435,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.