Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.