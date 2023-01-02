Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

