Whittier Trust Co. Has $475,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $291.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

