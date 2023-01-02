Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.87 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,342. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

