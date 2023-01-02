Wealthpoint LLC Sells 216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 74.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.