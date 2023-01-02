Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

