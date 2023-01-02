Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

