Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 314,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

