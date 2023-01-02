Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $71,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $99.56 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $149.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

