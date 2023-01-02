Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

