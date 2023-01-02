Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CDW were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.