Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 457 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.