The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

