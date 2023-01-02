The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 111.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

